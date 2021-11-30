      Weather Alert

Governor Calls Special Session To Address Evictions

Nov 30, 2021 @ 2:52pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – With winter coming and federal funds drying up, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a special session of the Legislature Dec. 13 to approve state funding for rental assistance and to extend eviction protections.

Brown said it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters.

She proposed that protections be extended for everyone who has applied for rental assistance, that landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed, and that up to $90 million in additional rental assistance be provided to low-income tenants through the winter.

