10AM: Governor Brown To Announce Phase 1 Reopenings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference at 10:00am this morning to announce the counties that can begin entering Phase I of reopening on May 15th under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon. The Governor will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.
Only three counties have not yet applied to re-open: Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties.
All retailers statewide will be able to open Friday as long as they can implement the required safety measures. Malls will not reopen statewide, rather on a county-by-county basis.
A new version of coronavirus.oregon.gov will launch today to help Oregonians see how the state and each county is doing.
Emergency child care will be expanded so that families returning to work can also have access to child care options.