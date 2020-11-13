      Weather Alert
Wind Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Governor Brown To Announce “New Measures To Address Oregon’s Alarming Spike In COVID-19”

Nov 13, 2020 @ 7:45am

SALEM, Ore. — One day following Oregon’s highest daily COVID-19 count with more than 1,100 new cases, Governor Kate Brown has scheduled a press conference with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health & Science University for 12:00pm on Friday.

Governor Brown’s office says she will announce new measures to address the state’s alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

You can hear the press conference live on FM News 101 KXL.

Popular Posts
Marquise Love Sentenced In Attack on Adam Haner At Portland Riot
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay
Biden Moves Forward Without Help From Trump's Intel Team
Elk Killed In Douglas County, Left To Waste
Clackamas County Announces They Are "On The Cusp" Of Two Week Pause