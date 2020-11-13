Governor Brown To Announce “New Measures To Address Oregon’s Alarming Spike In COVID-19”
SALEM, Ore. — One day following Oregon’s highest daily COVID-19 count with more than 1,100 new cases, Governor Kate Brown has scheduled a press conference with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Health & Science University for 12:00pm on Friday.
Governor Brown’s office says she will announce new measures to address the state’s alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
You can hear the press conference live on FM News 101 KXL.