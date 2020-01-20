Governor Brown Talks Cap And Trade In 2020 Session
Portland, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown has a strong message for lawmakers who might want to walk out of the state capitol again over a carbon cap bill. The greenhouse emissions cap and trade bill is at the top of Governor Brown’s wish list. But it still faces lots of Republican opposition. Brown went on Straight Talk on Newspartner KGW over the weekend, saying instead of walking out, Republicans should:
Democrats say this new bill is substantially different with extra protections rural Oregonians. Republicans say it’s more of the same. They want the Legislature to tackle climate change through incentives. Click here to read more from Newspartner KGW