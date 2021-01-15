Governor Brown Says Vaccine Not Coming
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown says she has new information about the federal reserve of COVID-19 vaccines:
“Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses. I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.”
Brown goes on to call it, “A deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”
She also released a copy of a letter that Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent to U.S. DHS Secretary Alex Azar about the discrepancy.
In it, Allen says, “If this information is accurate, we will be unable to begin vaccinating our vulnerable seniors on January 23rd.”
Governor Brown will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.