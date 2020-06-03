      Weather Alert

11:00AM: Governor Brown Press Conference on Phase 2 Reopening

Jun 3, 2020 @ 9:15am

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger at a press conference this morning to discuss Phase 2 of reopening under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon.

20 Oregon counties have applied to move to Phase 2.  Multnomah County is the only county in the state who has yet to apply for Phase 1.  Officials expect to file the application this Friday with plans to start reopening on June 12th.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00am.  You can hear it live on FM News 101 KXL.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Governor Kate Brown Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast