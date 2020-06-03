11:00AM: Governor Brown Press Conference on Phase 2 Reopening
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger at a press conference this morning to discuss Phase 2 of reopening under her framework for building a safe and strong Oregon.
20 Oregon counties have applied to move to Phase 2. Multnomah County is the only county in the state who has yet to apply for Phase 1. Officials expect to file the application this Friday with plans to start reopening on June 12th.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:00am. You can hear it live on FM News 101 KXL.