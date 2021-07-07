      Weather Alert

Governor Brown Orders State Agencies To Conserve Water Due To Drought Conditions

Jul 7, 2021 @ 11:26am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order directing state agencies to curtail water use amid an ongoing drought.

The order, issued Wednesday, directs state agencies that own or manage land or facilities to reduce or stop non-essential uses of water, including watering lawns, washing windows and running fountains that don’t recirculate water.

The order also bans the installation of new landscaping that requires irrigation and urges agencies to place signs inside their buildings to ask employees to reduce water use.

Nineteen of Oregon’s counties are in drought emergencies and the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave this month.

