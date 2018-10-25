Governor Brown Orders Release Of School Ratings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown has ordered the public release of annual school performance ratings after The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that the results would be delayed until after the high-stakes Nov. 6 gubernatorial election.

State education chief Colt Gill, a Brown appointee, said Wednesday that the delay had nothing to do with the election.

He says he decided to delay the release because materials to help struggling school districts were not ready yet and because changes in federal law unfairly skewed results for schools where many students opted out of standardized testing.

Brown is in a tight race with GOP challenger Rep. Knute Buehler, who has made statewide education reform a top campaign issue.

Oregon schools statewide rank third-worst in graduation rates and absenteeism is rife.

The academic reports have been in the school districts’ hands since Oct. 4 and were originally to be released this week.

You can find the link to search for your school, by name here