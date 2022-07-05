      Weather Alert

Governor Brown Orders Flags Lowered For Highland Park Shooting Victims

Jul 5, 2022 @ 11:07am

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th in honor and remembrance of the victims of the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Brown said the shooting was a senseless act of gun violence that’s another sobering reminder that more work is needed to end these senseless acts.

President Biden has issued a similar proclamation for all federal facilities.

