Governor Brown Orders Flags Lowered For Highland Park Shooting Victims

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th in honor and remembrance of the victims of the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
Brown said the shooting was a senseless act of gun violence that’s another sobering reminder that more work is needed to end these senseless acts.
President Biden has issued a similar proclamation for all federal facilities.
