Governor Brown Named To President Biden’s Bipartisan Council Of Governors

Jul 8, 2021 @ 2:15pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has been named to President Biden’s Council of Governors.

It’s a bipartisan group made up of ten Governors that is meant for states to work together with the federal government to address issues such as the nation’s defense and security, disaster preparedness, cybersecurity and more.

