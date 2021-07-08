Governor Brown Named To President Biden’s Bipartisan Council Of Governors

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has been named to President Biden’s Council of Governors.
It’s a bipartisan group made up of ten Governors that is meant for states to work together with the federal government to address issues such as the nation’s defense and security, disaster preparedness, cybersecurity and more.
I’m honored to join President Biden’s bipartisan Council of Governors. Oregon, like the rest of the country, has faced numerous unprecedented challenges, and strong state-federal partnerships are critical for preparedness and response. Thank you, @POTUS. https://t.co/MTTZspTQ1i
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 8, 2021
