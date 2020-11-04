Governor Brown Extends Unified Command Order In Portland
File Photo
SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown Wednesday extended her executive order designed to prevent and handle any violent outbreaks in Portland related to the election.
The order establishes a united front from multiple police agencies and puts the National Guard on stand-by.
The order will now run until Friday at 5 p.m.
Here’s more from the Governor’s Office:
(Salem, OR) — In order to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland as the country continues to wait for national election results, Governor Kate Brown today extended her executive order under ORS Chapter 401 to create a joint incident command structure for public safety. The order, which had been set to expire at 5:00 p.m today, has been extended until Friday, November 6, at 5:00 p.m., unless earlier rescinded or extended.
“Across the United States, elections officials are working hard to ensure that every vote is counted, and it may be several days until we know the results of this election,” said Governor Brown. “It’s important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis.
“All Oregonians have the right to free expression and peaceful assembly. But political violence, intimidation, and property destruction will not be tolerated. We are all in this together––so let’s work together to keep our fellow Oregonians safe.”