Governor Appoints Next Supreme Court Justice
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 26, 2018 @ 12:29 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An adjunct professor at Willamette University will be joining the Oregon Supreme Court in 2019.

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will appoint Judge Chris Garrett to the state’s highest court filling a retirement vacancy.

Garrett, in addition to teaching at the liberal arts college in Salem, is an appeals court judge and former state representative.

Brown describes Garrett as “talented, thoughtful and even-keeled.”

Brown says Garrett brings with him the experience of a respected civil litigator, an effective state legislator and a productive appellate judge.

Garrett will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Rives Kistler. The appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

