Governor Announces Limited Reopening Of Oregon’s Recreational Areas

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregonians are now free to recreate outside again…in a limited fashion.
The Governor Tuesday announcing she is opening some state recreational areas for day-use, including ski-resorts.
Columbia River Gorge parks and recreation areas and some coastal areas will remain closed.
Parks returning to limited daytime service:
- Tryon Creek in Portland
- Willamette Mission north of Keizer
- Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake
- State Capitol State Park in Salem
- The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver
- Prineville Reservoir boat ramp near Prineville
- Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove
- Pilot Butte to pedestrians (no vehicles) in Bend
MORE parks are expected to reopen May 11th.
Here are the rules from the Governor:
Prepare before you go:
- Limit your recreation activities, and recreate only with people in your own household.
- Check what’s open before leaving home. Your favorite trail or camp site may remain closed, or need to be closed on a temporary basis, to prevent crowding and protect public health.
- Plan ahead and come prepared as service levels may be different than you are accustomed to.
- Visitors may find limited restroom services available. Plan to bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.
- Bring a mask to cover your nose and mouth. Visit less crowded areas, visit during off-peak times, and have a back-up plan.
- Not feeling well? Don’t go. If you have symptoms of a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, stay home
- Be safe and responsible by choosing activities within your comfort zone.
- Leave no trace, and pack out what you pack in.
- Maintain your own personal hygiene like washing your hands often, bringing your own water, hand sanitizer, soap, and toilet paper.
- Avoid crowds. Be prepared for last minute changes to ensure the safety and health of others.
- All of the standard ways to protect public health apply in the outdoors too, like maintaining physical distance.
- Keep at least 6 feet between you and other Oregonians enjoying the outdoors. Launch one boat at time to ensure other Oregonians have enough space to launch safely and securely.
- Leave at least one parking space between your vehicle and the vehicle next to you.
- It is wildfire season. Please remain safe and vigilant to ensure forest health and safety. Do not start fires in undesignated areas. Check if your campground or park allows outdoor fires before you strike a match. If permitted, make sure you are building a campfire properly and that you have water or an extinguisher on hand. Before you leave, ensure the campfire is out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.