Gov. Kate Brown’s Husband Cleans Forest Bathroom

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s husband, Dan Little, cleaned up the trash overflowing from the bathrooms at the Mt. Hood National Forest Sno-Park, and now President Donald Trump has an invoice for the work. in Fact…Gov. Brown posted photos of her husband’s work and an invoice to the president on Twitter Friday. This a result of The partial federal government shutdown now for 21 days and is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Many employees have been instructed not to come to work, which means no one has been cleaning the bathrooms on federal land. No word on whether Trump has seen or received the bill. In the northwest we live by the fishermans code, pack it in, pack it out…if we all remember to do this it will make a big impact.