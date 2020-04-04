      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Gov. Brown Sends 140 Ventilators To New York

Apr 4, 2020 @ 10:48am

Governor Kate Brown is sending help in the battle against the Coronavirus to New York. Saturday morning the Governor tweeted:

“New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help. We’ll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sent his thanks back to Oregon, tweeting:

“The state of Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to NY. We are so grateful to @OregonGovBrownand the people of Oregon. On behalf of the people of NY, I thank you and rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it.”

