Gov. Brown Focuses On Health Care, Environment And Housing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon needs to shore up health care, the environment, the education system and housing.

Addressing a packed chamber in the Legislature Monday, Brown said in her State of the State address that Oregon’s unemployment rate is the lowest on record and has one of the fastest job growth rates in the country.

But she said not everyone is prosperous, and that homelessness and spiraling rents must be tackled.

She also pushed campaign finance reform.

Brown was inaugurated before delivering the speech. Lawmakers were also sworn in for the 2019 legislative session, which starts next week.

Democrats control the Legislature, with a three-fifths super majority in the House and Senate, giving them greater power to impose taxes.