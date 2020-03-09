Gov. Brown and Inslee apply the usual solution, name a task force, declare an emergency, demand millions and cross their fingers to combat the Coronavirus
The next ten days tell us whether America sees an explosion of coronavirus. It seems most likely to hit the Pacific Northwest hardest. We are ground zero so far. China saw cases of the illness go from just a few to thousands in four weeks. S Korea saw its first case on January 20th…today, 75-hundred . Italy was coronavirus free 19 days ago: now 7 thousand have it. 16 million in quarantine. That’s a pattern. Medical doctor and former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says ”The next two weeks will change the complexion of this country”. Gottlieb recommends exactly what Governor’s Kate Brown and Jay Inslee refused to do…cancel large gatherings, close theaters, schools and businesses. This weekend news of a middle schooler with coronavirus, acquired in the Hillsboro community. Brown and Inslee apply the usual solution…name a task force, declare an emergency, demand millions and cross their fingers. It could work. Check back with me in a week. I truly hope I’m wrong.
-Lars Larson
