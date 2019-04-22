GoT: What It Takes To Recreate Winterfell

I was taught early in my career that “one minute of showtime requires at least 2 hours of production time.”

I love to watch this in action and I’m given a great opportunity to see it today. In the wake of Game of Thrones’ latest Season 8 episode, a new video is released, showing how HBO’s production team built the scenes and locations you see in Winterfell.

I’m always amazed at how proficient these people are at taking what look like simple stage props — and turn them into realistic implements of life and war.

It’s a reminder there’s so much more than pure CG going into great entertainment these days.

Check it out!