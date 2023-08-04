No Weekend Plans? There’s Plenty to do!

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is this weekend, and the world’s only sports bar dedicated solely to women’s sports is having a watch party! The pre-game celebration gets underway Saturday night at the Sports Bra on NE Broadway. The game is being played in Australia, and because of the time difference, it’s on at 2 am here on the West Coast. There’s a 5k walk/run at the Sports Bra at midnight leading up to the match. There’s also free food, prizes, and games.

That’s just one of the many events happening around PDX this weekend.

There’s the Fremont Fest Marketplace Saturday, The Pickathon in Happy Valley, and The Vancouver Arts and Music Festival at Esther Short Park all weekend. The India Festival also happens this weekend. It’s all day Sunday at Pioneer Square Courthouse. The Chinese Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and the 2023 Northwest Fossil Fest at Tualatin Heritage Center is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also in Tualatin it’s BBQ Blues and Bluegrass at Brix Tavern on Sunday 2-8 pm. On Saturday from 3-10 p.m., the Milwaukie Bowl parking lot will host cool, classic cars, discounts on bowling, and music. In Portland, the Unique Market will be showcasing local designers and artists at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Rose Quarter. It’s Saturday and Sunday 10 am-4pm. Oregon’s oldest runnign fair, the Yamhill County fair is this weekend as well!

It’s a no-fee day at US National Parks on Saturday, and the Paddle for Life Dragonboat festival is in Ridgefield. It’s Saturday at Lake River Ridgefield Kayak Launch and kicks off at 8 am.