Gorge Could Get Icy Tonight

Hood River County, Oregon – Winter weather advisory is up for the Columbia Gorge. Forecaster Clinton Rockey with the National Weather Service in Portland says the Hood River area could see one to three inches of snow. He says icy conditions won’t melt off until nine or ten o’clock tomorrow morning.

We’re already seeing some schools going to two-hour late openings for this morning. Including the South Wasco County School District.

Read more on the Advisory here:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 735 PM PST Tue Jan 15 2019 Central Columbia River Gorge- Including the cities of Hood River, Carson, and Underwood 735 PM PST Tue Jan 15 2019 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Expect mainly snow near Hood River, and more ice further west toward Carson. * WHERE...The central Columbia River Gorge in Washington and Oregon. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.