Gorge Could Get Icy Tonight
By Jacob Dean
Jan 16, 2019 @ 6:22 AM

Hood River County, Oregon – Winter weather advisory is up for the Columbia Gorge. Forecaster Clinton Rockey with the National Weather Service in Portland says the Hood River area could see one to three inches of snow. He says icy conditions won’t melt off until nine or ten o’clock tomorrow morning.

We’re already seeing some schools going to two-hour late openings for this morning. Including the South Wasco County School District.

Read more on the Advisory here:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
735 PM PST Tue Jan 15 2019

Central Columbia River Gorge-
Including the cities of Hood River, Carson, and Underwood
735 PM PST Tue Jan 15 2019

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
  inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an
  inch possible. Expect mainly snow near Hood River, and more ice
  further west toward Carson.

* WHERE...The central Columbia River Gorge in Washington and
  Oregon.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
