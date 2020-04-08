Gorge Closure Expanded Thanks To Trespassers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – All public land is closed within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped people from trespassing onto parks and trails.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports following an influx of unruly crowds, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will shut down seven additional miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway, which leads to many of the area’s most popular hikes and waterfalls.
The highway will now be closed from Larch Mountain to Angels Rest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The department previously closed the scenic highway from Angels Rest to Ainsworth.