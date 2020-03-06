Legislative Melt Down

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.