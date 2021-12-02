Goose Hollow Neighbors Sound Off, Opposing New 17 Story High Rise Apartments

PORTLAND, Ore– Portland City Council held a 3 hour hearing Wednesday afternoon listening to Goose Hollow Residents sand businesses concerns over a 17 story apartment building going up right across the street from the Multnomah Athletic Club. In a 4-1 vote the council has tentatively denied the public appeal and uphold the decision of the planning commission. Final Vote and adoption of the findings will take place at 10:30 on January 12th.
People have said it’s too tall. It doesn’t fit the neighborhood. That tall, and it will block out the light. The building will have 337 units. 402 parking spaces, 225 of which will be used by MAC Club Members. neighbors had hoped residents would be able to fully use the structure for parking . The plan would leave many tenants having to park out on the street or give up their cars and be forced to use mass transit. The city council approved the design plan in October.