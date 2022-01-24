      Weather Alert
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week

Google Sued By D.C., 3 States Over Privacy Issues

Jan 24, 2022 @ 11:08am
u, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google.

They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used.

He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

According to Racine’s office, the attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

TAGS
Google lawsuit privacy
Popular Posts
Oregon Health Authority Holds Public Hearing On Mask Mandate
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On