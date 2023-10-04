KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Google Introduces New Pixel Phones

October 4, 2023 10:07AM PDT
Share
Google Introduces New Pixel Phones
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.

The injection of more artificial intelligence, or AI, into Google’s products marks another step in the company’s attempt to bring more of the technology into the mainstream.

The company’s next moves will include allowing its 7-year-old Google Assistant to tap into into company’s artificially intelligent chatbot, Bard, to perform tasks, such as scanning a photo taken on phone powered by Google’s Android software and producing a pithy caption suitable for posting on social media.

More about:
Google
phones
Pixel

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Up To 7.19%
3

Providence Requiring Caregivers To Say Yes Or No To Newest COVID-19 Vaccine Or Face Possible Termination
4

Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain
5

Higher Gas Prices Lift Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge, But Underlying Price Pressures Remain Mild