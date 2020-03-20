Goodbye For Now

For 20 years, I have awakened before 2 am to gather and write news for our morning news program at FM News 101 KXL. I’ve also managed this great news team for 16 years.
I haven’t always gotten it right. I’ve had to adjust and correct and in rare cases apologize. But, for the most part, I believe I’ve brought the most balanced and thoughtful and honest news that I know how. I’ve covered 6 presidential elections, countless disasters from 9-11 to the Clackamas Town Center Shooting, to the disappearance of Kyron Horman, to the Gorge fire, to this current pandemic.
I’ve choked back tears on stories, bitten my tongue with rage on others, and laughed out loud with joy on countless others.
I’ve done this with the company and my news “husband” Steve Leader. He and I always said it was for each other that we got up early and came to the station. We are different, but yet had a great chemistry on the air and that is something that is not easy to come by.
I’ve been fortunate to be backed by a solid and, in some cases, a seasoned news crew. Big props to my veterans–Rosemary Reynolds, Mike Turner and Pat Boyle. Much support and love to my new arrivals too.
These people work hard every day. We talk in our news meetings about how to cover stories. We don’t always agree but we respect the perspectives coming to the table. I always called it a “buffet” of news. Do we have enough of each entree and every piece of news to be a well rounded program. I loved being in the trenches with these people. Lately, some of the crew have been asked to work from home for our Coronavirus safety. It makes us sad not to be shoulder to shoulder with each other. It underscores our human connection.
Speaking of human connection, I’m going to work for the American Red Cross. I will manage people across the state to help prevent and alleviate human suffering. I want to encourage you in this time to really reach out and help those who are suffering. A blood donation will go such a long way. So many of you are home from work, but otherwise healthy. Think about how you can make a difference for those who are struggling. A blood donation is safe and does not take a long time. A financial donation will help agencies like the Red Cross immensely right now as well. We are all in this together.
Thank you KXL listeners, and staff, and management for making my 20 years at the station so rewarding. I’ve grown up with you all, and I will never forget you.
Rebecca Marshall