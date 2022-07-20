      Weather Alert

Good News For Portland Trail Blazers

Jul 20, 2022 @ 3:46pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good news for the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday.

The team says rookie Shaedon Sharpe will not need surgery on his injured shoulder and should be ready for Fall Camp.

The 7th pick in last month’s draft was injured in the first 6 minutes of summer league play in Las Vegas.

 

TAGS
injury Portland Trail Blazers Rip City Shaedon Sharpe
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl
Jury Selection For Steve Bannon Trial Heads For Second Day
Connect With Us Listen To Us On