Good News For Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good news for the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday.
The team says rookie Shaedon Sharpe will not need surgery on his injured shoulder and should be ready for Fall Camp.
The 7th pick in last month’s draft was injured in the first 6 minutes of summer league play in Las Vegas.
