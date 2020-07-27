Good News/Bad News COVID-19 Sort of Day
PORTLAND, Ore. – 340 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total tally to over 17,000 cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61), and Yamhill (9).
365,478 people have tested negative for the virus.
237 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 3,684 are considered recovered.
There is some good COVID-19 news Monday.
With no new reported deaths, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 289.
And the Oregon Health Authority reports only 4.8% of the over 38,000 people tested last week tested positive.
That’s the first weekly decline in infection rate since late May.