      Weather Alert

Good News/Bad News COVID-19 Sort of Day

Jul 27, 2020 @ 3:45pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 340 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.

That brings the state’s total tally to over 17,000 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61), and Yamhill (9).

365,478 people have tested negative for the virus.

237 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 3,684 are considered recovered.

There is some good COVID-19 news Monday.

With no new reported deaths, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 289.

And the Oregon Health Authority reports only 4.8% of the over 38,000 people tested last week tested positive.

That’s the first weekly decline in infection rate since late May.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro