Good And Bad COVID-19 News In Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good…and bad…COVID-19 news Friday.
First the bad: The Oregon Health Authority reports 3 more deaths from the virus. That brings the state’s total number to 86.
All 3 people had underlying medical conditions and were between 80 and 89.
More bad news: 51 more people have tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number to 2,177 Oregonians.
But, there IS good news too: The Oregon Health Authority reports new modeling shows a flattened curve.
And by staying home, as many as 70,000 positive tests have been prevented.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Lane (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (2), Washington (8).