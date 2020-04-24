      Breaking News
Good And Bad COVID-19 News In Oregon Friday

Apr 24, 2020 @ 1:41pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good…and bad…COVID-19 news Friday.

First the bad: The Oregon Health Authority reports 3 more deaths from the virus. That brings the state’s total number to 86.

All 3 people had underlying medical conditions and were between 80 and 89.

More bad news: 51 more people have tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number to 2,177 Oregonians.

But, there IS good news too:  The Oregon Health Authority reports new modeling shows a flattened curve.

And by staying home, as many as 70,000 positive tests have been prevented.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Lane (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (2), Washington (8).

