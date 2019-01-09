Gonzaga Land On Seattle Waterfront To Become Apartments
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 11:29 AM
Photo: YouTube

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Land owned by Spokane’s Gonzaga University on the Seattle waterfront will be developed into a 17-story high rise with more than 250 apartments.

The property was a gift to the university from Spokane philanthropist Myrtle Woldson, and sits along the city’s Alaskan Way Viaduct, which will be permanently closed this week.

The Spokesman-Review says construction will begin in 2020 and be complete in 2022.

While Gonzaga will retain ownership of the underlying property, it has entered into a long-term lease with Chicago-based AMLI Residential, which develops apartment buildings nationwide. The income will grow Gonzaga’s endowment.

Woldson, who died in 2014, gifted the university three waterfront Seattle properties worth an estimated $20 million, which she purchased in 1994.

She was the daughter of Martin Woldson, who owned the Northern Pacific Railway.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

One Dead After Salem Shooting Former Oregon State Police Spokesman Convicted of Harassment Study: 97 Percent of Seattle Soda Tax Passed on to Consumers OSU-Cascades and COCC to Allow Admission to Both Schools Bills Aim to Provide More Firefighting Flexibility Refuge Management Under Fire
Comments