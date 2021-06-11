      Weather Alert

Gonzaga Joins List Of Schools Requiring Vaccines

Jun 11, 2021 @ 3:36pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gonzaga University is joining the list of schools that will require students to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in campus activities this fall.

The Spokesman-Review reports Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh made the announcement Thursday in a message to the university community.

The requirement includes students in programs split between in-person and online activities, but not to graduate programs offered exclusively online.

Exemptions will be permitted for medical and religious reasons.

McCulloh said he expects the university’s COVID-19 vaccination reporting web page to be online later this month.

