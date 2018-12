The Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” has swooped in to lead nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards with six nods. It stars Christian Bale as the former vice president. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga both got nominations for the movie “A Star Is Born.” Viggo Mortensen” was also nominated for “Green Book.”

