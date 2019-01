The New York Post says Goat Shoes are the new stylish trend of 2019. You guessed it, it’s a shoe that has a split between the toe like a goat hoof. I had the same reaction as the goat in this picture. What? Read more about this new trend below. Would you wear them? Yikes!

https://nypost.com/2019/01/15/those-beastly-goat-shoes-are-going-mainstream-in-2019/