GM To Stop Making The Camaro

March 22, 2023 11:41AM PDT
DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro has for decades been the dream car of many teenage American males.

Now it is going out of production.

General Motors is the maker of the brawny muscle car and it says it will stop producing the current generation early next year.

The future of the car is a bit murky.

GM says a new generation may be in the works.

Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said they’re not announcing a successor but the production halt is not the end of the Camaro’s story.

The current sixth-generation Camaro that was introduced in 2016 has done well on the racetrack, but sales have been tailing off in recent years.

GM says the last of the 2024 model year Camaros will come off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan, in January.

