Global SuperTanker in N. CA & the Irony

The Global SuperTanker hails from McMinville, OR and this week, it’s serving the firefighters on the “Camp Fire” in Paradise, CA. Cal-Fire called for help this past weekend.

Dan Reese is the new CEO for Global Supertanker. He says they’ll remain on scene as long as they’re needed.

This situation is ironic for Reese. He actually comes out of Cal-Fire, he just took on his CEO position a couple of weeks ago. He’s based in Chico, CA, and his first mission as the boss has him battling a blaze in his own backyard; and also coincidentally, his first drill actually happened Paradise. He says they always drilled for the worst case scenario, but operations managers tell him the scene at ground zero is unimaginable, just devastating.

The SuperTanker has two flight teams so they can relieve each other and several policies in place that limit the amount of time crews are in the air. On the days without strong North-winds, they’ve dumped fire retardant up to four missions a day.

