Glisan Fred Meyer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — An employee working at the Fred Meyer store on Northeast 66th and Glisan has tested positive for COVID-19. The test result came back last week, but the company did not notify customers or employees. The worker’s last day in the store was March 10th.
The positive test result was first reported Thursday by Willamette Week. Spokesman Jeffery Temple told WW: “We are working with the health department and following their guidance to stay open and to provide in-depth cleaning.”
Fred Meyer posted a message from its CEO last week and information on its website. It does not mention the employee testing positive.
A third party company was brought in overnight to thoroughly sanitize the store.
Dan Clay, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents Fred Meyer workers and other grocery employees in the region told The Oregonian/Oregonlive: “We’re super concerned about that. If somebody is exposed I think that it is just common sense that they should get to know that.”
Another employee in the Seattle area tested positive on March 5th.