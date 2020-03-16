Glenwood Sch. Dist. – Effective 3-17-20 the Glenwood School District will begin serving brown bag, breakfast and lunch. These will be a cold meal and will need to be picked up outside the kitchen between the hours of 9:00AM — 10:00AM on Monday — Friday, excluding spring break.
Meals will only be available to children ages zero to 18 and they must be present when the meal is picked up.
In order for us to be as efficient as possible, we are asking you to please call the school, reply to this post, private message Toni Troh on messenger or email toni.troh@glenwoodsd.org if you would like to take advantage of this program or if you have any questions. (For Tue Mar 17th)