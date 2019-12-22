Gladstone Subway Robbery Suspect Still On Run
Gladstone, Ore. – Police are still searching for the suspect who robbed a Subway store in Gladstone Friday morning. The suspect used a knife and made off with cash from the Subway near 82 Drive and 205. He’s described as a slender white man in his 40’s, possibly with grey facial hair. A nearby school went into lock down as a precaution as police looked for him.
On December 20, 2019 at approximately 9:55 am an unknown suspect entered the Subway restaurant located at 240 Princeton Ave and robbed the business at knife point.
The suspect was described at a white male adult in his 40’s, slender build and the employee saw possible grey facial hair. The suspect was wearing dark colored hoddie, a black half face mask and blue jeans. The suspect fled the scene with approximately 200 dollars in cash. The suspect was last seen running from the business heading north. Police conducted an area check but were not able to locate the suspect.
As a precaution, John Wetten Elementary school was placed into lock out while police searched the area. The school was only in lock out for about 20 minutes until the police determined there was no danger to the school.
If you any information regarding this robbery please contact the Gladstone Police Department and reference case 19-030107.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be released at a later time.