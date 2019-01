Gladstone, Ore. — A Gladstone Police officer was making a traffic stop on 99-E early Tuesday morning when his cruiser was hit from behind by a suspected drunk driver.

Gladstone Police says on it’s Facebook Page the officer was conducting a traffic stop overnight. During that stop the officers cruiser was hit from behind.

Amazing the officer only suffered minor injuries and planed to return to work Tuesday.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.

The driver was arrested on DUII charges.