GivingTueday

Today marks “Giving Tuesday”. It launched as a grass roots campaign seven years ago, before hash-tags even existed. Now #GIVINGTUESDAY raises millions for the world’s non-profits.

GoFundMe wants you to do your research before you choose to donate. If you see something iffy in any fundraising campaigns, click on “report campaign”. GoFundMe’s Happiness Team (isn’t that cute?) says give confidentially, but definitely share out the causes that are important to you.

According to Philanthropy Digest, during last year’s Giving Tuesday, American non-profits raised 274-million dollars online. That’s a 50 percent increase over 2016.

#Giving Tuesday’s website has plenty of info for you, check it out.

If you need a referral, my passion is Great Shape! Inc. It’s celebrating 30 years of service in action. Hundreds of volunteers travel to Jamaica and the Caribbean each year to provide free dental care, eye care, teacher training, computer training, and language arts programs. Volunteers serve 40-50,000 people each year. I live and worked for GS!I last year, before I joined the KXL team.

Share your passions with us!