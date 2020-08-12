Giving extra money to people on unemployment will ultimately deflate the economy
Lars brings on Casey Mulligan, former Chief Economist for the White House Economic Advisory Council and author of the new book “ You’re Hired: Untold Successes and Failures of a Populist President” to discuss whether how giving extra money to people on unemployment would negatively affect the economy. There are certain industries like travel that deserve special programs for situations like this but does everyone deserve to qualify? Listen below for more.
The post Giving extra money to people on unemployment will ultimately deflate the economy appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.