Giuliani Disbarred In New York

July 2, 2024 11:42AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s spokesperson says a New York court’s decision to disbar the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump is “objectively flawed.”

Spokesperson Ted Goodman says Giuliani will appeal a “politically and ideologically corrupted decision.”

An appeals court in Manhattan ruled Tuesday that Giuliani repeatedly lied about the Republican Trump’s 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The court says Giuliani “flagrantly misused” his position and “baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity” of the U.S. electoral process.

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud and had his New York law license suspended in 2021 for his election lies.

