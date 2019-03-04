Girls Found Alive

It’s so nice to share a happy ending to a story about kids missing. Here’s to survival training with 4H and other agencies who offer it. The 8 year old and 5 year old girls walked into the woods in Humbolt County. They were missing for 44 hours. Thankfully, they left some granola bar wrappings in the woods and search crews used those to find them. They were cold and hungry but otherwise okay. The family says the girls recently had some 4H Survival training. We are so glad they did….and we’re glad they are home safe.

https://abc13.com/missing-5-year-old-and-8-year-old-sisters-found-alive/5165190/