      Breaking News
Blazers Trade Trent, Hood To Raptors For Norman Powell

Girl Scouts Not Short On Creativity During Covid-19

Mar 25, 2021 @ 9:53am

PORTLAND, Ore.– Girl Scouts were surely missed at a lot supermarkets during Covid-19.  March 28th is the last day to purchase cookies. Most sales have been in Online.  Girls have gotten creative making plans to sell in small meetings using zoom and go to meeting. Some made fancy door hangers and walked neighborhoods masked up to let families know it was time to buy.  In recent weeks the girls have returned to stores across Oregon and Southwest Washington  in limited numbers.

Buying options include Grubhub, from specific troops, and online where shipments come straight to your home. www.girlscoutsosw.org.  Click on the Girl Scout Cookie finder to find in person locations.  Money from cookie sales helps pay for programs that teach girls life-long skills. Thin Mints still remain the most popular seller in this area.  The cookies are manufactured in  Louisville,Kentucky by Little Brown Bakers

TAGS
cookies girl scouts in person March 28th as online Sales Samoas thin mints
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Jury Set In Trial Of Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
Oregon State President Out For Handling Of Cases At LSU