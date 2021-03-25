Girl Scouts Not Short On Creativity During Covid-19
PORTLAND, Ore.– Girl Scouts were surely missed at a lot supermarkets during Covid-19. March 28th is the last day to purchase cookies. Most sales have been in Online. Girls have gotten creative making plans to sell in small meetings using zoom and go to meeting. Some made fancy door hangers and walked neighborhoods masked up to let families know it was time to buy. In recent weeks the girls have returned to stores across Oregon and Southwest Washington in limited numbers.
Buying options include Grubhub, from specific troops, and online where shipments come straight to your home. www.girlscoutsosw.org. Click on the Girl Scout Cookie finder to find in person locations. Money from cookie sales helps pay for programs that teach girls life-long skills. Thin Mints still remain the most popular seller in this area. The cookies are manufactured in Louisville,Kentucky by Little Brown Bakers