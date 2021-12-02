      Weather Alert

Girl Found Dead In Oregon Woods Identified, 2 Arrested

Dec 2, 2021 @ 9:23am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have identified the remains of a child found last year and say two people have been arrested in the child’s death.

Detectives responded to a report of remains found in a duffle bag near a rest area in Lincoln County on Dec. 10, 2020, police said last year.

On Wednesday police said in a news release the remains were identified as Haley Mae Coblentz after samples from the child’s remains were sent for DNA testing.

Coblentz was 9 at the time of her death which police estimate was one or two months before her remains were found.

Investigators on Tuesday arrested her mother Shawna Browning and Lauren Harrison in Detroit on suspicion of aggravated murder, police said. Investigators also served a search warrant on their vehicle and hotel room.

Browning and Harrison were lodged in detention facilities in Wayne County, Michigan, and were being held without bail, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

