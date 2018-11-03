Girl Cops Are Awsome!

Portland, Oregon-The Portland Police Bureau is looking for girls in our community who want to have a great time with female officers, while learning more about their jobs. On Saturday, November 3, 2018, the Portland Police Bureau will host the 3rd Annual Girl Cops Are Awesome event.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lloyd Center Mall (near the ice rink).

The Girl Cops are Awesome event is open to girls and boys of all ages who want to meet some awesome girl cops and learn more about a career opportunities in law enforcement. Female officers from the Portland Police Bureau and other jurisdictions will be on hand to answer questions from attendees who might be interested in a career in law enforcement.

Girls Cops are Awesome started in 2015, when a local girl saw a police officer costume that’s packaging indicated it was only for boys. Her mom posted about it on Facebook and Portland Officer Raelynn McKay, saw the post and along with Officers Nicole Miller and Rashida Saunders and posed for a photo holding the sign reading, “Kinley, girl cops are awesome!”

The Portland Police Bureau then decided to begin hosting an annual Girl Cops are Awesome event, where local kids can come meet female law enforcement officers and see the kinds of things they do to serve their community.

Attendees are invited to come as their favorite super hero or other costume!