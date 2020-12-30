      Breaking News
California Announces First Case of Virus Variant

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies, COVID-19 Cited

Dec 30, 2020 @ 1:54pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died. Her publicist says Wells died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19. Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker. Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.” Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.  Dawn Wells was 82 years old.

Popular Posts
Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast
Police investigating 4 shootings in Portland overnight, including 15 year old girl shot, convenience store employee shot at
Union Gospel Mission Changes Christmas Plan for Homeless
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of early morning Christmas Fires in NW Portland
Man arrested in Portland following several random attacks with baseball bat