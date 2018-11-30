Gift Donations Needed for Hundreds of Kids At Morrison Child & Family Services

PORTLAND, Ore– Morrison Child and Family Services needs your help with either cash donations or gifts for about 400 children. The need is for kids ranging in age from newborn to 18.
This year the center has 50 percent more kids on the roster for holiday giving. Every child is paired with individual and corporate donors to get wish lists fulfilled. 1,100 kids have been taken care of, but 400 more still need gifts.
The goal is to have gifts dropped off by December 12th.
Morrison Child and Family Services provides a number of year round services, including drug and alcohol, foster care, and care of sexually exploited youth. There have 18 programs in 8 counties including Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Columbia, Polk, Linn-Benton, and Lincoln. 7,000 children a year are served.
To donate, contact Katie.Grimmer@morrisonkids.org.