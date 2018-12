It’s an Oregon Live must read. A 5 part series on a series of deaths along a remote Oregon highway. The stories center on John Akroyd. The man police think is connected to a rape, the killing of a jogger, the disappearance of his stepdaughter and two other deaths near the coast. Akroyd died in 2016, but writer Noelle Crombie says the pain is still alive and well.

Read more below. It’s absolutely chilling.

https://projects.oregonlive.com/ghostsofhighway20/rachanda/