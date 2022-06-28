      Weather Alert

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Jun 28, 2022 @ 11:34am

NEW YORK (AP) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew.

Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein’s accomplice.

TAGS
Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Two River Rescues In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On